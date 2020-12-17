FAIRFIELD — The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments (KVCOG) is excited to announce that Charles Tetelman and Jeff Sneddon have joined the team.

Tetelman joined the Kennebec Valley Council of Governments as our community planner in October. He helps regional and municipal planning efforts regarding land use, comprehensive planning, ordinance development and GIS management and analysis.

“I’m excited to join KVCOG and continue the excellent planning work happening in municipalities throughout the region,” says Tetelman. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge of land use planning and GIS to find sustainable solutions for many communities.”





Tetelman received his bachelor’s degree in government from Skidmore College and recently received his master’s in policy, planning, and management from the Muskie School at USM. His interests include policy writing and analysis, applications of GIS, and implementing equitable and sustainable initiatives in planning.

Sneddon also joined KVCOG in October. As the community and economic development specialist, he is responsible for providing analytical, administrative, and specialized technical work in a program of community and economic development within the Kennebec Valley region. Sneddon’s role at KVCOG includes oversight and administration of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), regional technical assistance for Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG), co-management of the Brownfield program and project development from planning through implementation.

“It is encouraging to see the stability and innovative ways of the Kennebec Valley region to endure economic challenges particularly in today’s environment,” says Sneddon. “I look forward to helping municipalities and the business community in continuing the momentum in improving the region’s economic vitality and resilience.”

Sneddon comes to KVCOG with more than 20 years’ experience in economic and community development, workforce training, and business assistance. Sneddon graduated from the University of West Florida with an MBA and obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah.

“KVCOG is excited to have Charles and Jeff join the team. They both bring with them experience and enthusiasm that, together with KVCOG’s team and programs, will enhance the region and the lives of those who live here” says Joel Greenwood, interim executive director and program director.

KVCOG is a private, non-profit organization established in 1967 as a membership organization and is owned and operated for the benefit of its members. The Council is enabled by state statue.

KVCOG provides a coordinated approach for planning and economic development at the local and regional level and has been a leader in economic development, environmental, land use and transportation planning with a wide array of professional talent among staff for the past 50 years.

With its office located in Fairfield, KVCOG serves 62 municipalities, several unorganized territories, 5,251 square miles and a population of 182,000 throughout the Kennebec Valley region of Maine within Kennebec, Somerset and western Waldo counties. Our region is connected by the Kennebec River and includes the state capital of Augusta as well as the cities of Waterville, Gardiner and Hallowell, as well as many rural towns. Municipal population ranges from 42 to 18,972.Learn more on our website www.kvcog.org, or follow us on Facebook (@KennebecValleyCOG) and Instagram (@kennebecvalleycouncilofgov).