The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

St. Onge- A girl, Isabella Mae St. Onge born to Jenna and Maxime St. Onge of Frenchville on November 22nd, 2020.

Breneman- A girl, Everlley Paris Breneman born to Danielle Longwell of New Sweden on November 25th, 2020.





Doherty- A boy, Ryder James Doherty born to Danielle Castonguay and Carter Doherty of Fort Fairfield on November 27th, 2020.

McGlinn- A girl, Natalee Lucy McGlinn born to Erica Cyr and Matthew McGlinn of Caribou on November 29th, 2020.

Skidgel- A boy, Jameson Wayne Walter Skidgel born to Yasha Hooey and Austin Skidgel of Caribou on December 1st, 2020.

Ayotte- A boy, Ryker Shayne Ayotte born to Haley and Shayne Ayotte of Van Buren on December 3rd, 2020.

Michaud- A boy, Camden Scott Michaud born to Jordan and Michael Michaud of Presque Isle on December 4th, 2020.

Cote- A boy, Nicholas Alexander Cote born to Katelyn and Zachary Cote of Fort Fairfield on December 9th, 2020.