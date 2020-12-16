Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Don’t be like that

I recently saw Sen. Angus King on the news saying that the latest COVID relief bill is a ” gift for the American people.” Really? Come on.

I hope he’s really tired. I did vote for him. I can see Sen. Susan Collins saying this. Didn’t think he was like that.





David Johnston

St. Albans

Do better BDN

I suppose it’s necessary for newspapers to print conservative viewpoints on their opinion page. But with Republicans now turned Trumpists, finding a rational conservative voice is about as likely as hauling a blue lobster from Penobscot Bay. So maybe the BDN can be forgiven for subjecting us to Matthew Gagnon.

Trump good, taxes bad, business regulations bad. There is the total of Gagnon’s endlessly repetitive columns. Recently he gave us his 10 “bold” predictions for 2021, which include the twisted idea that public health officials will push for restrictions beyond July because, after all, what they really long for is control over the public. His sense of autonomy must be very fragile indeed.

His winner was “predicting” that Joe Biden would be inaugurated in January. He actually predicted that the man who won the election by more than 7 million votes would become president. In Gagnon’s mind this apparently requires prediction, as opposed to mere acceptance of fact, because a “significant portion of the population” expects Trump’s election lawsuits will overturn a democratic election.

Has it occurred to Gagnon that a “significant portion of the population” believes in alien abduction and astrology? That they now cheer for the destruction of American democracy is horrifying but not surprising.

Conservatives have gorged upon and now regurgitate a feast of right wing paranoia and the childlike lies that tumble from the mouth of their beloved leader as fast as Republican talking points flow from the pen of Matthew Gagnon. BDN, do better.

Al Scovern

Belfast

Time for a flush in Washington

This a hell of a time to be on this planet we call Earth.

The coronavirus has torn through our towns, states, country and the whole world. We need to and must follow safe and intelligent safety guidelines to stop and prevent this terrible, terrible health problem from lasting one second longer than we can help.

Then we have the elections, our father who art in Washington and his cult following who are trying to disrupt our government and legally elected officials.

We need to flush the toilet in Washington and put people in that will represent us, the American people, and not big money, big oil, big business. The whole principle of our form of government is to be represented by legally elected people who work to help and protect the rights of the public, not big money.

Let us learn a lesson from present history and move on, get healthy again and back to somewhat normal and quit letting Washington play with our hearts and lives for their own benefit.

Gary King

Howland