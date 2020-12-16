Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 31st annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships — previously scheduled for the first weekend of February 2021 — has been postponed, according to officials.

The event will now be held Feb. 11-13, 2022.

Initially, the event was planned to have half the usual number of teams and no spectators. However, due to the rise of infections over the past few weeks and state mandates, the plan to hold a safe event became impossible, race committee co-chairs Stuart Young and Holly Anderson said.





“We are saddened that our event, like so many others, has been impacted by the pandemic. However, we know this tough decision is the right one,” Anderson said. “To all the racers who have been calling and emailing me: we know you will join us in making the next annual championships the celebratory event that it should be and it will be.”

The Toboggan Nationals brought thousands of racers and spectators to the Midcoast region and utilized the historic 400-foot-long Jack Williams Toboggan Chute, originally constructed in the 1930s by community volunteers. The championships served as a fundraising event for the Camden Snow Bowl, raising as much as $90,000 in recent years, according to officials.

The Snow Bowl will still be open for the season for skiing and snowboarding. The toboggan chute will be open to the public once conditions are favorable.