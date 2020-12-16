Thousands of Maine-made wreaths are headed to Arlington National Cemetery to be placed on the graves of military veterans this holiday season.

A caravan of trucks from Wreaths Across America departed Tuesday from Down East Maine, where the organization is located and where the wreaths are made.

Because of the pandemic, there will be fewer stops than usual as the caravan travels to the Washington, D.C., area. On Saturday, more than 250,000 wreaths will be placed on graves at the Arlington National Cemetery, officials said.





Altogether, Wreaths Across America said 1.7 million wreaths are being placed on veterans’ graves at 2,557 locations.