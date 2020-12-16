Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low 20s from north to south with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.

Six more Mainers have died as 417 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 5,881 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state. The death toll stands at 265. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Thirty-five caregivers in York Hospital’s inpatient adult health care team have tested positive, along with 14 patients, spokesperson Jean Kolak said Tuesday.





PLUS: An outbreak of COVID-19 involving several cases reportedly linked to the Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church — one of which led to the death of Lynn Blevins, the church pastor’s wife — is under investigation by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Christine Hein is an emergency department physician at Maine Medical Center in Portland and the sixth person at the hospital to receive the new coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

When Dr. Christine Hein became the sixth person at Maine Medical Center to get a first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning, she allowed herself to feel the first tendrils of hope that the pandemic could have an end date. But she does not see herself relaxing any time soon.

In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a large piece of plastic waste lays on the shore of Sears Island after a spill occurred from a ship from Northern Ireland. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

While Maine has banned out-of-state waste from its landfills for decades, there’s a loophole in state law that allows waste to be reclassified as in-state waste as long as it goes through some level of processing here.

Jennifer Litteral (center) with her business partner, Chris Keegan, and director of operations and marketing Maya Albee. They own Coffee Hound Coffee Co. in Brewer. Credit: Courtesy of Coffee Hound Coffee Co. Credit: Courtesy of Coffee Hound Coffee Company

The fact that Jennifer Litteral and Chris Keegan’s Brewer roastery opened just as millions of people began spending a lot more time at home — and, presumably, making their own coffee and many fewer trips to the coffee shop — was an unexpected boon for them in 2020.

A fox, a deer and a skunk all gather for a night meeting near a tree. | Courtesy of Corinne Blanchard

Standoff? Or just a meeting of the minds? It’s hard to tell.

A scallop diver cuts out the innards of a scallop on a boat in Southwest Harbor in this 2017 file photo. A new state marketing initiative aimed at boosting online direct-to-consumer sales of Maine seafood is the latest such effort to counteract the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility of overseas trade agreements. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

2020 could become known as the year the Maine seafood industry pivoted to online, direct-to-consumer sales as the restaurant market shrank, cruise ships never docked in Maine and the vagaries of international trade became clear.

Marshwood High School football coach Rod Wotton celebrates with his team after the Hawks beat Skowhegan for the 1989 Class A state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Wotton, who led the program to 17 state titles, was selected as the Greatest Maine High School Football Coach of All Time by BDN readers. Credit: Courtesy of Norma Wotton Credit: Courtesy of Norma Wotton

Readers cast more than 39,000 votes across five rounds in our online bracket, with Rod Wotton topping John Wolfgram — the former coach at Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland — in the final balloting with 76.6 percent of the vote.

In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Liz Perry carries her daughter, Natalie, on a snowshoe adventure at Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary in Lewiston as her husband, Stephen Perry, follows closely behind. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Winter outdoor activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice skating can help you stay healthy during cold months, while giving you the opportunity to breathe fresh air and enjoy a change of scenery. And this winter, during the COVID-19 pandemic, pursuing those activities may be more important than ever.

In other Maine news …

Man chases people with chainsaw at Westbrook McDonald’s

Maine’s largest health system administers its 1st COVID-19 vaccine

Maine may be spared from major snowfall in mid-week nor’easter

Rockland won’t stop plans to demolish old downtown Sears building for parking lot

Saddleback ski mountain reopens after a 5-year hiatus

Man killed and his 6-year-old daughter hurt in Augusta crash