Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low 20s from north to south with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Six more Mainers have died as 417 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 5,881 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state. The death toll stands at 265. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Thirty-five caregivers in York Hospital’s inpatient adult health care team have tested positive, along with 14 patients, spokesperson Jean Kolak said Tuesday.
PLUS: An outbreak of COVID-19 involving several cases reportedly linked to the Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church — one of which led to the death of Lynn Blevins, the church pastor’s wife — is under investigation by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
She’s one of the few in Maine to get a vaccine dose, but she’s not ready to take her mask off
When Dr. Christine Hein became the sixth person at Maine Medical Center to get a first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning, she allowed herself to feel the first tendrils of hope that the pandemic could have an end date. But she does not see herself relaxing any time soon.
Penobscot Bay trash spill reignites debate over importing out-of-state waste
While Maine has banned out-of-state waste from its landfills for decades, there’s a loophole in state law that allows waste to be reclassified as in-state waste as long as it goes through some level of processing here.
Brewer coffee roaster’s pivot away from coffee shops came just in time for the pandemic
The fact that Jennifer Litteral and Chris Keegan’s Brewer roastery opened just as millions of people began spending a lot more time at home — and, presumably, making their own coffee and many fewer trips to the coffee shop — was an unexpected boon for them in 2020.
A deer, a skunk and a fox meet up near a backyard tree in this great trail cam photo
Standoff? Or just a meeting of the minds? It’s hard to tell.
If you recently bought Maine seafood online, 2020 might be the reason why
2020 could become known as the year the Maine seafood industry pivoted to online, direct-to-consumer sales as the restaurant market shrank, cruise ships never docked in Maine and the vagaries of international trade became clear.
Marshwood’s Rod Wotton tops Maine high school football coach contest
Readers cast more than 39,000 votes across five rounds in our online bracket, with Rod Wotton topping John Wolfgram — the former coach at Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland — in the final balloting with 76.6 percent of the vote.
How to exercise outdoors this winter in Maine
Winter outdoor activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice skating can help you stay healthy during cold months, while giving you the opportunity to breathe fresh air and enjoy a change of scenery. And this winter, during the COVID-19 pandemic, pursuing those activities may be more important than ever.
In other Maine news …
Man chases people with chainsaw at Westbrook McDonald’s
Maine’s largest health system administers its 1st COVID-19 vaccine
Maine may be spared from major snowfall in mid-week nor’easter
Rockland won’t stop plans to demolish old downtown Sears building for parking lot
Saddleback ski mountain reopens after a 5-year hiatus
Man killed and his 6-year-old daughter hurt in Augusta crash