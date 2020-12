A 15-year-old from Hollis who was missing over the weekend is back home and safe, police said.

Maverick Cavallaro was found in a store in Deer Pond, just a few miles away from home, according to the Maine State Police.

Cavallaro was reported missing two days ago. He had been last seen at his home on Diamond Lane around 5:30 p.m.





His family found him in the store, according to the Maine State Police.