Two more Mainers have died as 427 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 5,542 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state. The death toll stands at 259. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Underemployment has become a feature of the pandemic. Many people lost the jobs they long held to take new ones that may be hourly with few benefits. The Bangor Daily News is looking to talk to Mainers in this situation as we continue to track the economic fallout from the virus.





In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, heath care workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at the start of their shift at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, in Auburn. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine may have just gotten a peek into how the coronavirus pandemic will end, with Monday’s announcement that some hospitals will start to vaccinate their frontline workers against the virus as early as Wednesday.

But that good news couldn’t obscure the more daunting truth that the virus is still raging across the state at greater and greater levels, continuing to break new daily records for infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

The table set up to administer coronavirus vaccines at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, is seen on Monday. Credit: Chris Granger / The Advocate via AP

A first round of nearly 13,000 coronavirus vaccines began arriving in Maine on Monday, with hospitals in Bangor and Portland receiving their shares and planning to immunize workers by Wednesday as part of a rapid ramp-up.

Carl Currie, manager at Blackstones in Portland (in red) stands behind the long-standing gay bar’s new window on June 16, 2019. The bar started an online fundraising campaign in a bid to stay viable for reopening in the post-pandemic future. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Portland’s only LGBTQ bar has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic in March. Now, after eight months with closed doors, dry beer taps and a silent cash register, Blackstones is asking for the public’s help to stay in business.

A police officer carries a protective mask around his gun belt while working traffic. Credit: Mic Smith / AP

The standoff ended when a marine patrol officer shot and wounded a gun-wielding man and a woman who was attempting to calm him down from a mental health crisis.

A sign restricts access to a construction site for a federal ICE facility at 40 Manson Libby Road in Scarborough on Monday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

ICE will process, fingerprint and detain people suspected of immigration violations at the facility. People apprehended by ICE agents would be kept in onsite holding rooms for up to 12 hours before being transported in unmarked vans to an overnight detention facility elsewhere.

People come and go from the Grand Auditorium on Main Street in downtown Ellsworth in this October 2018 photo. The finalist the city of Ellsworth wanted to hire for its new manager has withdrawn from consideration for the job. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The city will start over and advertise again for a new city manager.

University of Maine men’s hockey head coach Red Gendron watches the action during a game in January 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Peter Buehner / UMaine Athletics

This is his eighth season guiding the Black Bears men’s hockey team, but his future at UMaine is uncertain.

It’s not uncommon for people to capture trail camera images of two bull moose battling for territorial supremacy. But how about three moose fighting each other? Credit: Courtesy of David I.

Never until today have we seen a pic of three bull moose squaring off in a territorial battle.

