Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died as 427 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 5,542 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state. The death toll stands at 259. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Underemployment has become a feature of the pandemic. Many people lost the jobs they long held to take new ones that may be hourly with few benefits. The Bangor Daily News is looking to talk to Mainers in this situation as we continue to track the economic fallout from the virus.
5 numbers that show how COVID-19 is still raging in Maine
Maine may have just gotten a peek into how the coronavirus pandemic will end, with Monday’s announcement that some hospitals will start to vaccinate their frontline workers against the virus as early as Wednesday.
But that good news couldn’t obscure the more daunting truth that the virus is still raging across the state at greater and greater levels, continuing to break new daily records for infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Maine health care workers to get 1st coronavirus vaccines by Wednesday
A first round of nearly 13,000 coronavirus vaccines began arriving in Maine on Monday, with hospitals in Bangor and Portland receiving their shares and planning to immunize workers by Wednesday as part of a rapid ramp-up.
One of Maine’s last LGBTQ bars fighting to stay alive while shuttered in pandemic
Portland’s only LGBTQ bar has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic in March. Now, after eight months with closed doors, dry beer taps and a silent cash register, Blackstones is asking for the public’s help to stay in business.
Breakdown in police communication made Machiasport standoff more perilous, new panel finds
The standoff ended when a marine patrol officer shot and wounded a gun-wielding man and a woman who was attempting to calm him down from a mental health crisis.
Construction for covert ICE facility in Scarborough resumes after complaints
ICE will process, fingerprint and detain people suspected of immigration violations at the facility. People apprehended by ICE agents would be kept in onsite holding rooms for up to 12 hours before being transported in unmarked vans to an overnight detention facility elsewhere.
Ellsworth city manager finalist decides he doesn’t want the job
The city will start over and advertise again for a new city manager.
No contract extension yet for UMaine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron
This is his eighth season guiding the Black Bears men’s hockey team, but his future at UMaine is uncertain.
3 bull moose battle for supremacy in rare trail cam photo
Never until today have we seen a pic of three bull moose squaring off in a territorial battle.
In other Maine news …
Bangor council chooses design for new bus hub in Pickering Square
Maine’s presidential electors cast votes in divided outcome
Oxford County representative leaves GOP, is 1st Libertarian to serve in Maine Legislature
2 ex-lawmakers likely to vie for vacant Maine Senate seat in Kennebec County
Cleveland’s decision to drop offensive name applauded in Maine
Maine businesses that survived the early pandemic with federal aid on the brink again