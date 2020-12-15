AUGUSTA — Last week, students at St. Michael School in Augusta participated in a “Week of Giving” food drive that generated not only a massive collection of food for people in need, but reinforced the importance of giving back to the community that has given them so much.

“The drive began on Monday, Dec. 7, and went through Friday, Dec. 11,” said Denise Levesque, marketing director at St. Michael. “Each day was dedicated to a different food item, including canned pasta, canned vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and canned beans.”

Initial calculations show a donation of over 2,400 food items, or four truckloads, to the Augusta Food Bank, which was established in 1981 to provide food to local individuals and families in need.





“Bob Moore, the director of the food bank, estimated that this is the second largest food drive they had in 2020,” said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael.

For every item that a student donated, their name will go into a drawing for three gift card prizes.

“We could not be prouder of our students and the generosity of our school families for all the donations that seemed to keep pouring in each day,” said Levesque. “We are so thankful that they supported this cause as so many people in our community are struggling with food insecurity.”