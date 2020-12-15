CAMDEN – Greenwich Associates, a leading independent research firm, named Camden National Bank a Customer Experience (CX) Leader for 2020. This marks the third year in a row Camden National Bank has been recognized for its Retail Banking customer experience, and the first year it’s also awarded for its Small Business Banking customer experience. Camden National Bank is one of seven U.S. banks to receive 2020 CX Leader awards. In both categories, the bank was honored for its commitment to delivering a superior experience and meeting client needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m very proud of our entire team in celebrating this recognition,” said Greg Dufour, president/CEO of Camden National Bank. “All of our employees — from our business team supporting thousands of small businesses with PPP loans, to our mortgage team processing record volume, and our retail team safely serving customers each day — have stepped up in an impressive way.”

During 2020, Camden National Bank issued over 3,000 loans through the SBA’s PPP program, representing $229 million for Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts businesses. Its mortgage banking division has recorded nearly $1 billion of residential mortgages. At the same time, its banking centers remained open to customers during the pandemic, while the Customer Care Team and digital banking platforms remotely supported thousands of customers, many of whom increased digital banking usage during the pandemic.





“Customer experience awards for both retail and business banking represent our team’s steadfast dedication to listening to our customers’ needs and going above and beyond, so we can be there for them,” added Renée Smyth, chief experience and marketing officer at Camden National Bank. “Especially in such a challenging year for all, providing guidance, stability, and support for our customers is so important to us.”

Greenwich Associates conducts interviews and extensive research which provides a foundation of benchmark data on bank customer relationships which does not exist anywhere else in the industry. Greenwich CX Leaders achieve scores that exceed the industry benchmarks by a specific margin for overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and likelihood to continue using. Camden National Bank was one of only two banks nationally recognized in the retail banking category, and one of four in the small business banking category.

“A small group of banks that had committed to superior customer experience as the centerpiece of their strategies stood out during the COVID-19 crisis by stepping up and helping their small business, middle market and retail clients navigate pandemic challenges,” Greenwich Associates said in its November announcement.