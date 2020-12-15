PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on Christmas Day.

Maine parishes are offering a wide range of opportunities for parishioners to stay connected in this very different Christmas season, including in person and live-streamed Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass. To view a list of confirmed Christmas Masses, including registration and livestream schedules at Maine parishes, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.

In addition: