PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on Christmas Day.
Maine parishes are offering a wide range of opportunities for parishioners to stay connected in this very different Christmas season, including in person and live-streamed Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass. To view a list of confirmed Christmas Masses, including registration and livestream schedules at Maine parishes, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.
In addition:
- An Advent section on the Diocese of Portland’s website includes many useful items including a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; Mass times; and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.
- A special Christmas section on the diocesan website features faith and prayer resources, messages from Pope Francis and Bishop Deeley, and much more. To access the section, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas.
- If you are looking for Mass times at Maine parishes for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, listings are now available and will be updated as Masses on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are confirmed. The section can be accessed at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/solemnity-mary-mother-god.