BANGOR — Northern Light Acadia Hospital is pleased to announce the return of Dr. Anthony T. Ng. Dr. Ng will serve as medical director of community services (Telepsychiatry, Consultation/Liaison Psychiatry, Integrated Behavioral Health, Healthy Life Resources) and director of neuromodulation (ECT, ketamine).

A graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and trained in adult psychiatry at St Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center of New York, Dr. Ng completed postgraduate training in Public Psychiatry at Columbia University. Most recently he served as the east regional medical director for Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ng back to Acadia Hospital as our director of community services and neuromodulation,” commented John J. Campbell, MD, FANPA, senior physician executive and chief medical informatics officer. “Dr. Ng is a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatry Association and is nationally recognized expert in disaster mental health and emergency psychiatry. His background and knowledge of our community make him a perfect fit for the position.”





As medical director for community services, Dr. Ng will focus on Acadia’s ongoing collaboration with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and an expanding number of community partners using telepsychiatry. Among other ventures, he will also oversee integrated care which seeks to advance mental health through a population-based model in conjunction with primary care partners.

Dr. Ng says, “I am excited to be back with the Acadia family, and look forward to leading innovative approaches to improve community mental health in a variety of settings and strengthening our relationships with other agencies.”