They were two of the longest-tenured and most successful football coaches ever to work in Maine.

Now, Bangor Daily News readers will decide whether John Wolfgram or Rod Wotton is Maine’s Greatest High School Football Coach of All Time.

We started with 32 coaches who were nominated by our readers and this dynamic duo has emerged to compete for the championship in our bracket contest. Wolfram and Wotton came into the contest as our two No. 1 seeds.





Wotton, the longtime coach at South Berwick High School, then at Marshwood High in Eliot, earned a convincing victory in the Fabulous Four. He eliminated Earle “Pete” Cooper of Lawrence by 424 votes.

Wolfram earned a spot in the title matchup by holding off former Biddeford High coach Mike Landry. His victory came by only a 16-vote margin.



Remember, only one vote per reader is allowed. Voting for the Greatest Maine High School Football Coach of All Time continues until 12 a.m. Tuesday, when we’ll close the bracket.



For the final round, we’ll conceal the voting results until the winner is announced in a story published early Wednesday.







Here’s a last capsule look at our finalists:



John Wolfgram’s teams claimed 10 state championships and won 309 games at four schools including Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland.

Rod Wotton won 17 state championships at South Berwick High and Marshwood High in Eliot from 1966-92. That includes titles in all four classes during his tenure.