FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a weekly series of five livestock nutrition webinars from noon–1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10.

Topics include basic nutrition and feeding needs of small ruminants, beef cattle, pigs and poultry, as well as processing expectations. UMaine Extension assistant professor and livestock specialist Colt Knight leads the workshop series. Windham Butcher Shop is cosponsoring the webinars.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per webinar is optional. Register on the livestock nutrition webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.