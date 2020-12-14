There will be a virtual meeting of the Somerset County Local Working Group at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. The meeting will be hosted by the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District. The public is encouraged to participate.

To register for the meeting please email Joe Dembeck at joseph.dembeck@me.nacdnet.net. A few days prior to the meeting date all registered participants will receive an email with access information for the meeting.

The local working group is composed of those interested in agriculture, private forests, wetlands, and wildlife within Somerset County. The group provides information, assistance, and recommendations to the District Conservationist of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on local natural resource priorities and criteria for matters relating to the implementation and technical aspects of conservation programs funded under the USDA Farm Bill. Topics of discussion will include: agricultural waste, forestry, pasture, and cropland. Other issues and areas of concern may be discussed as well.





Written comments will be accepted via email from those unable to participate in the virtual meeting. Written comments must be submitted to joseph.dembeck@me.nacdnet.net no later than Wednesday, Dec. 16. Any and all received comments will be read to the meeting attendees and evaluated.

If you have questions, please contact the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District at 207-474-8323 extension 4.