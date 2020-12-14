The Bagaduce Chorale invites you to a “virtual” program for the holidays “Songs of Love and Joy from Our Homes to Yours”at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Gather the friends and family in your “pod” around the fire, get a warm cup of cocoa and run an HDMI cable from your laptop to your TV to tune in to an hour-long choral celebration of the season featuring the singers of the Bagaduce Chorale under the direction of Bronwyn Kortge. Maybe we can’t come together in person this year, but we can still reach out from our homes to yours with songs of the season and lots of love and joy!



Visit www.Bagaducechorale.org for information on how to attend this virtual musical event.