There was a star-studded list of men when we began the contest to select Maine’s Greatest High School Football Coach of All Time.

Now, we’re down to four remaining legends in our Bangor Daily News bracket contest.

Top seeds John Wolfgram and Rod Wotton, along with No. 2 seed Mike Landry and sixth-seeded Earle “Pete” Cooper have advanced to the Fabulous Four in our competition.









Top seeds John Wolfgram and Rod Wotton, along with No. 2 seed Mike Landry and sixth-seeded Earle “Pete” Cooper have advanced to the Fabulous Four in our competition.

Cooper got through the Quarterfinals by overcoming Winslow’s Mike Siviski by only 29 votes. Wotton also defeated a former Black Raiders boss, earning a victory over the late Harold “Tank” Violette by a 16-vote margin.

Wolfgram posted the most convincing victories of the round by finally eliminating the upstart No. 13 seed, “Doc” Hersom of Edward Little fame by more than 150 votes.

Landry moved on by getting past Jonathan “Gabby” Price of Bangor in a matchup of coaches whose state-game battles are still remembered. The margin of victory was 34 votes.

Sunday’s voting will determine the winner-take-all championship matchup.



The semifinals pit Wolfgram, who successfully directed programs at Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland, against the late Landry, who guided Biddeford through its heyday.



The other pairing features longtime South Berwick and Marshwood of Eliot fixture Wotton against Cooper, the face of the Lawrence High program in Fairfield for decades.

The voting is only live for 24 hours, so don’t wait to cast your votes to determine the title showdown.

Earle “Pete” Cooper was the face of football at Lawrence High in Fairfield for 28 seasons (1968-96) and took home state championship trophies in 1973, 1983 and 1984.

Mike Landry was the architect of Biddeford’s Class A powerhouse program. From 1976-93, the Tigers earned six state titles, including four in five seasons (1990-94). He also coached two seasons at Westbrook.

John Wolfgram’s teams claimed 10 state championships and won 309 games at four schools including Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland.

Rod Wotton won 17 state championships at South Berwick High and Marshwood High in Eliot from 1966-92. That includes titles in all four classes during his tenure.