2021 Annual Forecast Conference and Member Showcase – Virtual Edition

Join us and the top minds in real estate for MEREDA’s 2021 Annual Forecast Conference and Member Showcase on Jan. 21, 2021.

This will be a virtual event, with many unique opportunities to engage the virtual audience! As usual, our 2021 Forecast Conference will deliver the information that is so valuable to MEREDA Members. Attendees will once more learn what is influencing the various sectors of real estate across Maine. We’ve developed a format to ensure a dynamic conversation to kick of 2021.

Registration Information will be available at www.mereda.org soon. In the meantime, mark your calendars now to attend one of Maine’s premier real estate conferences!





Members: $100 – non-members: $200.