Bangor Daily News readers continued to get out the vote in strong numbers Friday during the Round of 16 in our Maine’s Greatest High School Football Coach of All Time contest.



Our initial list of 32 candidates nominated by readers has been reduced to eight, leaving three days of voting to determine your pick for the top coach in the state’s storied gridiron history.

The Round of 16 featured a few more upsets as two No. 3 seeds were eliminated. Sixth seed Earle “Pete” Cooper of Lawrence knocked off legendary John Bapst and Brewer mentor Ken Perrone, a No. 3 seed. He picked up the win by a 23 percent margin.

However, the Cooper family’s threat of placing two coaches in the Elite 8 ended as Bangor coach Jonathan “Gabby” Price, a No. 6 seed, defeated No. 3 Kevin Cooper of Bonny Eagle, Pete’s son.





The quarterfinal matchups are as follows: No. 1 John Wolfgram vs. No. 13 “Doc” Hersom, No. 2 Mike Landry vs. No. 6 Gabby Price, No. 1 Rod Wotton vs. No. 4 “Tank” Violette and No. 2 Mike Siviski vs. No. 6 “Pete” Cooper.

Each round lasts only 24 hours, so be sure to cast your vote!

Here’s a capsule look at our remaining candidates, listed in alphabetical order:

Earle “Pete” Cooper was the face of football at Lawrence High in Fairfield for 28 seasons (1968-96) and took home state championship trophies in 1973, 1983 and 1984.

Lawrence “Doc” Hersom coached at Rumford High and Edward Little High in Auburn. From 1966-80, he helped the Red Eddies win three state titles in 1972, 1976 and 1977.

Mike Landry was the architect of Biddeford’s Class A powerhouse program. From 1976-93, the Tigers earned six state titles, including four in five seasons (1990-94). He also coached two seasons at Westbrook.

Jonathan “Gabby” Price spent 18 seasons over two stints at Bangor High (1976-84, 1992-2000). His teams won 129 games and captured four regional crowns and Class A state titles in 1979 and 1981.

Mike Siviski spent his entire career as a head coach, 35 seasons, at Winslow. The Black Raiders racked up seven state titles and 11 regional crowns en route to more than 250 victories.

Harold “Tank” Violette engineered state championship runs at Belfast in 1967 and 1968 before moving to Winslow. He led the Black Raiders from 1969-84 and amassed 113 victories, with state titles in 1973, 1976 and 1982.

John Wolfgram‘s teams claimed 10 state championships and won 309 games at four schools including Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland.

Rod Wotton won 14 state championships at South Berwick High and Marshwood High in Eliot from 1966-92. That includes 11 titles won or shared from 1971-84.