Josh “The Hammer” Burns knocked Ellsworth’s Chris “Golden Gloves” Sarro from the unbeaten ranks in their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout Friday night at the Biloxi, Mississippi, Convention Center.

Burns, ranked third in the world’s heavyweight division, came out strong to start the second of five scheduled two-minute rounds and used a left jab followed by a straight right hand to the chin to secure the knockout victory before a crowd that included NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The end came 19 seconds into Round 2 of their fight, part of the main card of BKFC 15.





The 32-year-old Sarro’s first two BKFC fights ended in first-round knockout victories to advance the former Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing champion to fifth in the world bare-knuckle fighting heavyweight ranks and fourth in the light-heavyweight division. He fell to 2-1 overall.

Burns, a Michigan native making his BKFC debut after 10 bare-knuckle fights in the United Kingdom over the last four years, is 7-2 with two “no contests.”

The 42-year-old Burns entered the bout as a slight betting favorite based on his edge in experience. He also was a veteran of 18 mixed martial arts bouts and had reached the Bellator ranks in that combat sport before dropping all six of his fights at that level.

The burly Burns entered the ring at 264.2 pounds, nearly 20 pounds heavier than the 245-pound Sarro, and attempted to use that advantage during a close first round that featured the fighters in numerous clinches.

Burns opened the second round with three straight left jabs to back Sarro up, then landed the left-right combination that sent his opponent to the mat. Sarro got up but was noticeably wobbly and veteran referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the bout.

Burns connected on 12 of the 39 punches he threw during the fight, including five body shots.

Sarro landed 11 of his 29 strikes.