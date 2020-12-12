Many of the trail camera photos and videos we’ve been featuring over the past eight weeks have given our readers glimpses of some pretty remote spots, deep in the Maine woods.

And some — like today’s photos, from Mike Gleason — come from a bit closer to home.

Gleason lives right in Bangor, Maine’s third-largest city, but there is still plenty of room for animals to roam.





Even in the middle of Maine’s third-largest city, all kinds of wild critters, like this woodchuck, are captured on trail cameras. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Gleason

Here’s what Gleason had to say about his photos:

“I don’t hunt. Marden’s, however, had game cams a year ago and I bought one, putting it in my backyard near Shaw’s,” Gleason said. “What it has ‘caught’ has amazed me. Considering that I live right in ‘the Big City,’ there’s a surprising amount of wildlife. Most of the photos have been of my wife (she’s not wild) tending her garden and the bird feeders. Many of the photos have been of a variety of neighborhood cats, no doubt attracted by the birds at the bird feeders. The camera has taken literally hundreds of photos of grey squirrels, but has never caught the chipmunk (first we’ve ever seen in our 44 years at this address!) or what I think was a rat that was spotted two days in succession, but hasn’t been seen since.

Two raccoons sneak around a doorway in downtown Bangor in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Gleason

“Not surprising, I guess, are the frequent photos of skunks and raccoons, including one of mother and child (teaching the young one the finer points of scavenging in the city?) and the occasional woodchuck,” he said. “We did have a young moose cut through the yard several years ago but, alas, that was before both game and phone cameras, so anyone would have to take our word on that one!”

Today, we’ll share the mother-and-child raccoons, the woodchuck and a photo of a skunk.

Thanks for the submission! Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.