BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will present a special holiday performance by Noel Paul Stookey at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 to bring some seasonal joy and a bit of the library into everyone’s home this year. Every year, singer-songwriter Noel Paul Stookey brightens the lives of all the attendees of the annual Friends of the Library Holiday Party. While we are unable to gather together in the library this year, Noel will bring his usual funny, thoughtful, compassionate performance into homes around the community in this special offering.



In his performance Noel will share some holiday music and good cheer from the library, then lead a sing-along for the whole family to enjoy. Everyone can watch the performance as it premieres, or catch it afterwards, on the library’s YouTube channel link available on the library’s web calendar at http://www.bhpl.net.