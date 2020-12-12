FARMINGTON — In all they do, St. Joseph Parish in Farmington, as well as its sister parish, St. Rose of Lima in Jay, witness their love of God and neighbor through compassionate service to the community, offering help and hope to those in the surrounding rural areas.

That dedication and commitment has become a part of the fabric of the towns and hasn’t gone unnoticed by the wider community that is not only grateful for the many ways in which the parishes help, but also want to assist in their cause.

The Narrow Gauge Drive-In, located on 15 Front Street in Farmington, will offer showings of “Elf” on Dec. 11-13 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 18-20 each night at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per carload. To purchase tickets, visit www.narrowgaugecinema.net/narrow-gauge-drive-in.







“The event is a fundraiser for our parish social ministry’s work as we continue our efforts to feed the hungry during the pandemic and beyond,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both parishes. “Franklin Savings Bank is offering a matching donation of up to $2,500 in addition to the proceeds from the movies.”

“This is an especially challenging time for our communities,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank. “I am thankful that Franklin Savings Bank is able to help support those critically important programs.”

And area residents are thankful for the dedication of Fr. Dumais, parishioners, and volunteers who, in so many ways, make things a little easier:

· Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., takeout meals are available in the hall of St. Joseph Parish on the corner of Quebec and Middle Street in Farmington.

· Blessing boxes stand at both parishes for those in need of food.

· Giving trees stand in both parishes with tags for parishioners to take to help provide gifts to local children as well as those at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

· An expansion of St. Joseph’s “self-serve” food pantry is planned for early 2021.

· Thanksgiving meals were provided to the local community, and a turkey supper held at St. Joseph to raise money for food assistance initiatives, raised over $1,000 in the fall.

· The newly opened St. Rose Thrift Store in Jay, which donates the proceeds to the parishes’ social ministry efforts, has already exceeded early expectations. Thrift store stock is also available to supply to families in dire need or in cases of emergency, free of charge.

· Warming centers have been provided at both parishes in times of freezing temperatures.

· Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard, housed at St. Rose of Lima, not only provides food but also offers educational opportunities that teach useful skills that can enable those in need to begin bettering their situations, including nutrition classes.

· A farm-to-table supper, attended by Bishop Deeley, was held earlier this year to bring awareness to our call to be stewards of creation.

· Pre-pandemic, the annual Catholic Rural Life Festivalfeatured a dynamic lineup of special events, activities, and liturgies.

Ongoing and long-term projects also help, like Ora Breads, a volunteer baking guild created by Fr. Dumais in 2018.

“We welcome members from throughout the community to join us in the process of baking and working together to feed the hungry in Franklin County,” said Fr. Dumais.

The guild produces sourdough boules, loaf breads, and dinner rolls for local grocery stores, parish suppers, and for anyone in need of food.

The pandemic has made it necessary for administrators at the parishes to focus even more intently on additional ways to offer support.

Parish social ministry at the parishes has adopted a theme of “Consistent Life Ethic.” Championed by Pope Francis and rooted in Catholic social teaching, the ethic compels all to move from a “throwaway culture” to a “culture of encounter” that encourages not turning away from those suffering and marginalized in society.

“The three big priorities are prayer, faith formation, and parish social ministry or the corporal works of mercy. I think these priorities express well the needs of our time and also draw us into a deeper relationship with Christ and to great service, not only to the parishes but to the surrounding communities,” said Fr. Dumais.

Through addressing immediate needs in the community, working to alleviate hunger, and creating sustainability, those needs and others continue to be met.

“I think our parishes see a variety of needs and a level of need that we will have to respond to in the way, for decades, we have responded to faith formation,” said Fr. Dumais. “It’s wonderful when it comes together. You’re simply lifting those in need.”