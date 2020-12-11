Ida Press scored a power-play goal early in the second period on Friday, giving the University of Maine the margin of victory in a 2-1 Hockey East win over New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears (2-1) were coming off a three-week layoff caused by COVID-19 precautions.



Ida Kuoppala and Taylor Leech assisted on the Press goal for UMaine, which also received a first-period goal from Liga Miljone. She connected 1:09 into the first period off assists from Ally Johnson and Amalie Andersen.



New Hampshire (1-4) got a first-period tally from Jada Christian.

Loryn Porter made 21 saves, including 11 in the third period, for the Black Bears, who killed off all four Wildcat power plays.





The teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.