A Maine man is facing serious charges after he allegedly hit a grocery store owner with his car on Friday in response to the owner asking him to wear a mask.

Robert Sanborn, 63, of Hiram, has been charged with felony reckless conduct, according to NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn can be seen on surveillance footage at the Calls Shop’n Save in Cornish throwing his cart of groceries after being asked to wear a mask while inside. Employees then escorted him out to his car.

Sanborn can be seen backing out of his parking space, then abruptly pulling back in, striking the store owner in the leg. NEWS CENTER Maine reports that the man wasn’t seriously hurt.





A #Maine man is facing charges after allegedly hitting the owner of a grocery store with his car after a dispute over #mask wearing. @GovJanetMills announced a new executive order today to strengthen enforcement of the mask mandate in all indoor public spaces. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1oOsb4P19U — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 11, 2020

Store management told NEWS CENTER Maine that they hope this incident shows what workers across the state are experiencing when they try to enforce mask mandates.

Gov. Janet Mills on Friday issued an executive order requiring owners of all indoor public spaces to enforce mask wearing.