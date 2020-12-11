A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a crash Thursday night at the intersection of the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge and South Main Street in Brewer that injured four people.

Mark Corson, 23, is charged with driving to endanger, a Class C crime, and failure to stop at a red light, a traffic violation, according to Brewer police.

Corson was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 with passenger Kirk Panther, 27, of Bangor, about 8:38 p.m. eastbound on the bridge from downtown Bangor into Brewer at a high rate of speed when he ran the red light at North Main Street, Jason Moffitt, director of Brewer Public Safety said Friday.





Corson’s car struck a 2013 Chrysler minivan driven by Wanderley Mancuzo, 51, with passenger Maria Mancuso-Munhoes, 63, both of Florida. The minivan was travelling southbound from North Main and was in the intersection when it was struck.

The minivan flipped upside down in front of Tiller & Rye. Corson’s vehicle struck a brick wall. Both drivers and their passengers were transported to Eastern Maine Northern Light Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted, Corson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He faces a fine of $146 on the failure to stop violation.