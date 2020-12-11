You’re invited to join OceanView at Falmouth for a music, song and spoken word holiday experience featuring musician Kevin Farley that will highlight the beauty of traditional instruments like the Irish harp, bodhran, mandolin and penny whistle. The digitally-released concert will be available for online viewing Dec. 17–23.

While studying classical guitar, Kevin discovered the music of Irish harper and composer Turlough O’Carolan (1670-1738). During his five years touring with the Irish duo The Carpetbaggers, he expanded his musical range with the mandolin and penny whistle before taking fiddle lessons with the great Scottish fiddler Johnny Cunningham.

Kevin’s side project, Celt Extreme, explores the fusion of traditional sounds with electronic elements.





For more information, call 207-781-4460 or visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/seasonoflight/.