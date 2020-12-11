BANGOR – Northern Light Surgery and Trauma is pleased to welcome Ahmed Messahel, MD to their practice.

An oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Messahel earned his degrees from the University of Birmingham Medical School and the University of Liverpool Dental School in the United Kingdom.

He is Board Certified by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (London), and holds the following medical and dental qualifications: BDS, MB ChB, FDSRCS (Eng), MRCS (Eng), FRCS-OMFS (Eng).





Dr. Messahel specializes in the treatment of:

• Adult and pediatric facial trauma

• Midface and mandibular fractures

• Zygomatic and orbital fractures

• Soft tissue facial wounds

• Elective oral surgery

• Impacted adult and deciduous teeth

• Orthodontic surgical extractions

• Impacted canine teeth

• Dental cysts associate with uninterrupted teeth

• Exposure of unerupted teeth with bonding of chain

• Impacted supernumerary, supplemental, and ectopic teeth

• Bone grafting

• Oral soft tissue lesions

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 207-973.4949.