PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital recently kicked off its 2020 Lights of Life program, an opportunity for the community to honor and remember friends, family members, caregivers and others who have been affected by cancer. Every dollar raised through Lights of Life will stay local to support cancer care services in Aroostook County.

Over the years, the Lights of Life campaign has raised funds to support both patient needs and equipment needs at Northern Light Cancer Care (formerly Aroostook Cancer Care) in Presque Isle, according to Manager Brenda Baker. “Patients are very appreciative of the assistance we are able to offer them through the support of efforts like this, particularly help with travel. Travel to and from their appointments can be costly and difficult for patients to work into their budgets. Many are already operating on limited income so to throw this in is devastating in many ways.”

Six levels of recognition are available: white light, $10; red light, $25; green light, $50; blue light, $100; orange light, $250; and purple light, $500. The name of each individual being honored or remembered will be displayed at AR Gould Hospital and displayed on the hospital website throughout the holiday season. Upon request, Lights of Life cards will be provided for those who purchase lights to send to honorees.





One star is also sold annually to recognize a single special individual or family. This year’s star has been purchased in memory of Albert Billings of Westfield. The star was purchased in his loving memory by Lynn, Shawn, Kristen and Dacota Dube of Washburn.

“My family is honored to purchase the star in memory of my dad,” says daughter Lynn Dube. “Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer nearly two years ago. With that diagnosis came many trips to Bangor and Portland. A year ago, mom was also diagnosed with cancer, requiring even more trips. The patient assistance fund at Cancer Care helped them with covering some of the expenses that go along with getting to those appointments. Access to those funds gave both of them peace of mind knowing that they could afford to get to those appointments and that their treatment would not suffer.”

Lynn and her family are also appreciative of the great care that her parents have received locally. “The care that the staff and providers gave to both dad and mom is beyond comprehension. When first diagnosed, we walked into Cancer Care scared, not knowing what the future would hold. After that first appointment, we walked out as a member of a family.”

Sadly, Billings lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 4 of this year.

“The purchase of this star is our way of giving back to the area that helped my parents in hopes that other families can have the same wonderful experience that we had,” said Lynn.

For more information on purchasing a light in memory or honor of a loved one or a caregiver, please visit https://northernlighthealth.org/ARGouldLOL.

Lights of Life donations will be accepted through the end of the year.