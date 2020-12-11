PRESQUE ISLE – Katahdin Trust, a local community bank founded in 1918, serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced the promotion of Cindy Boot to assistant vice president, commercial services officer. Based at the bank’s Presque Isle location, she will continue to oversee the dealer floor plan portfolio and be responsible for business lending and development in central and northern Aroostook County.

“Cindy has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry,” shares David Cambridge, senior vice president, commercial services officer at Katahdin Trust. “She is a valuable member of our commercial team and is dedicated to growing relationships with our small business customers throughout The County.”

Boot began her career with Katahdin Trust in 2002 as a teller. In 2005 she transferred to the commercial services department where she held the positions of commercial services assistant and commercial services specialist. Most recently, Boot was promoted to commercial services officer in 2017.





Boot obtained her bachelor’s in business administration and management from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. She has also earned several diplomas and certificates from the Center for Financial Training, including business banking and commercial lending, bank operations, advanced financial services and small business banking certificate. She has also completed the Young Professionals Institute at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and the Northern New England School of Banking in Durham, New Hampshire.

An active member in her community, Boot has been involved with the Kiwanis Club of Presque Isle since 2018. In 2019 she joined the Club’s Board of Directors and is currently serving as vice president.

Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918, is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from sixteen full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.