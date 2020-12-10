Grade 12, highest honors: Willow Sandy; high honors: Kyle Bagley, Cassie Chambers, Nathan Durbridge, Elizabeth Gray, Meagan Lemieux, Justin Lonergan, Max Richards and Nick Sweeney; honors: Corinne Libby, Isaiah Conary, Cole Desjardins, Sonya Hannan and Ted Taylor.
Grade 11, highest honors: Ruth Griffith and Hailee Hartford; high honors: Isaiah Bagley, Grace Buehne, Sadie Davis, Dean Demmer, Sarah Gray, Sydney Hutchins and Elizabeth Kendall; honors: Jacob Beckwith, Hailey Bush, Matthew Chadbourne, Kailyn Cupero, Hannah Dow, Taylor Folsom, Martina Hill, Jessie Mayberry and Aiden Miller.
Grade 10, highest honors: Janelle Bernier, Emma Calnan and Samantha Goodwin; high honors: Anthony Germano, Kendall Kimball, Saia Miles, Eden Samuel, Gracie Talbot, Meriel Willey, Katelynn White and Anna Zimmerman; honors: Chad Bush, Gabriella Clark, Dakota Currier, Sydney Grenier, Norah McMahon, Julia Munson, Gavin Richards, Dawson Simpson and Katelyn White.
Grade nine, highest honors: Scott Chadbourne; high honors: Zachariah Demmer and Izabella Monroe; honors: Emily Easler, Reese Hannan and Beau Talbot.
Grade eight, high honors: David Tuttle; honors: Addyson Beckwith, Quentin Blanchard, Abbigail Burgess, Vivian Feaga, Baylynn Grant, Gabrielle Jones, Khloe Kimball, Gabriella Koscielny, Timothy McNeil and Uma Samuel.
Grade seven, high honors: Ava Goulette; honors: Brady Ball, Audrey Chadbourne, Arianna Crosby, Donald Farnham, Hannah Firth, Brady Gaw, Molly Goodwin, Alex Hall, Hope Hunt, Noah Kain, Elizabeth Libby-Gilbert, Landon McKenney, Isabellah Tetreault and Jaiyde True.