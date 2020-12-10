The Maine Charter School Commission celebrates a successful first decade and looks to build a promising future for charter schools in the state

AUGUSTA — The Maine Charter School Commission (MCSC) voted Tuesday to hire Jeremy Jones as the Commission’s next executive director. Jones is replacing the Commission’s founding executive director, Bob Kautz, who is retiring. During his eight-year tenure, Kautz oversaw the development of 10 charter schools across the state. Kautz shared, “While we have accomplished a lot, the work continues so that we can broaden opportunities for families to attend great public charter schools in the state.”

Jones joins the Commission with an extensive background in the charter school movement. He has worked at the school, system, and state levels to expand opportunities for students and families wanting to attend world-class public charter schools. Jones began his career as a teacher in New Orleans, Louisiana with the Teach For America program. Hurricane Katrina forced a move to Houston, Texas where Jones joined the staff of the YES Prep Public Schools. Jones spent 10 years with the YES Prep as a teacher and principal. Jones also helped launch the Achievement School District (ASD) in Tennessee, a state-wide school district that authorized and operated charter schools in an effort to turnaround persistently failing schools. His work continued as the founding Executive Director for an innovative partnership program between the Democracy Prep Public Schools and the San Antonio Independent School District in Texas. The partnership allowed families to attend a high-performing public charter school while remaining in the traditional school district. Most recently, Jones served as a Partner at The Learning Accelerator (TLA), a national non-profit educational organization that supports schools and districts implementing systems for blended and personalized learning.





Maine Charter School Commission Chair Nichi Farnham is excited to welcome Jones to the team. She said, “We conducted an extensive and competitive search process to find the next executive director and we are thrilled with the result. Jeremy brings considerable expertise, unique experience, and creative ideas to this important work.”

Of the opportunity to lead the Commission’s work, Jones says, “I have always been fascinated with the spirit and determination of the people of Maine and cannot think of a better place to work on behalf of students and families. I have a personal connection to New England with family in Maine and am excited to be closer to them.” The number of charter schools operating in the state is at its maximum of ten under current legislation. Regarding the Commission’s ongoing role to monitor the schools, Jones says, “The work of the Commission remains as critical as ever to ensure that all ten schools uphold their promises to students and families. Each of our schools brings something special to the field of public education and we look forward to highlighting their achievements and sharing those with others to foster innovation across the state.”

Jones begins his new post on Jan. 4 2021.