TAMPA, Florida — Adam Irvine of Eddington graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 5. Irvine graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting.

The virtual commencement ceremony included 618 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees, Leslie Jones, UT assistant dean of the College of Social Sciences, Mathematics and Education, and the student challenge speaker.

Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.