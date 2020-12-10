The Career Transformation Series is a journey worth taking. Success and satisfaction levels can be achieved. Transform yourself into who you really want to be professionally and develop greater professional happiness along the way. Sessions are available à la carte or as a series.

Session 1 Building Your Professional Network: Letting Your Connections Work for You

Jan. 15, 11 a.m.–noon





Session 2 Resume Building Workshop: Make Your Story Come Alive

Jan. 22, 11 a.m.–noon

Session 3 Improving your Interviewing Skills: It’s Not Bragging If It’s a Fact

Jan. 29, 11 a.m.–noon

These programs are available à la carte or as a series (20% discount for registering for all three). Offered 100 percent online, programs can be taken from anywhere! The course is offered synchronously, on Eastern Time.

This dynamic program will be offered synchronously via Zoom — you’ll need access to a stable internet connection. Participation is encouraged. This is not a pre-recorded program.

Tom Dowd (DTM) Presenter Tom Dowd (also known as “Transformation Tom”) received a communication degree from the University of Delaware. He is a prize-winning speaker, and an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer and coach.

$60 per session or $144 for the series (a 20 percent discount!)

Need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County who plan to use the skills gained in the course to benefit their community. For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, conference and professional development coordinator at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.