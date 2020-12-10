BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recognized 12 employees during the Bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their outstanding contribution to the organization’s success in 2020. The peer-nominated awards recognize employees whose behavior exemplifies Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s core values of Communication, Professionalism, Initiative, Quality, Positivity and Teamwork, which guide the actions of all employees and set the expectation for customers.

Tiffany Ash and Melissa Case were the recipients of the Communications Award, which recognizes an employee who shares the right information clearly and quickly to build great relationships. Ash, Regional Retail Operations Manager, has been with the Bank for 16 years and is located in Newport, New Hampshire. Case, AVP Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank’s location in Brandon, Vermont, has been with the Bank for 15 years.

Jeff Charland and Beverly Veilleux were the recipients of the Professionalism Award, which recognizes an employee who treats others with care and respect. Charland, VP Regional Relationship Manager, has been with the Bank for five years and works from the Rockland, Maine, office. Veilleux, Senior Wealth Administrator, joined the Bank in 2019 and is located in Bangor, Maine.





Nichole Lee and Jarmila Silva were the recipients of the Initiative Award, which recognizes an employee who continually works to improve the customer experience team development. Lee, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank’s location in South China, Maine, has been with the Bank for seven years. Silva, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank’s location in Concord, New Hampshire, has been with the Bank for two years.

Emily Gerrard and Cody Mundy were the recipients of the Quality Award, which recognizes an employee who ensures the Bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Gerrard, Staff Account, has been with the Bank for nine years and is located in Newport, New Hampshire. Mundy, Customer Service Representative, has been with the Bank for two years and is located in Concord, New Hampshire.

Tiffany Law and Lindsay Moore were the recipients of the Positivity Award, which recognizes employees who create a rewarding and exciting place to work. Law, VP Community Banking Relationship Manager, has joined the Bank in 2019 and is located in Nashua, New Hampshire. Moore, Commercial Lending Assistant, has been with the Bank for two years and is located in Newport, New Hampshire.

Shania Adams and Katherine Paine were the recipients of the Teamwork Award, which recognizes an employee who builds great teams to make positive things happen. Adams, Personal Banker, has been with the Bank for four years and works out of the Hillsborough, New Hampshire, office. Paine, Assistant Branch Manager for the Bank’s location in New London, New Hampshire, has been with the Bank for five years.

