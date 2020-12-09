A Benton man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the murder of his sister and brother-in-law, according to WABI.

Glenn Brown, 66, is accused of fatally shooting Tina and Richard Bowden, both 64, in their home in Waldo in October. Brown went to the Belfast Police Department shortly after the shooting and initially told police he thought he had shot somebody, but later told officers he had shot “two exotic birds.”

Police have said that Brown and his siblings were in a legal battle with Tina over their stepfather’s estate at the time of the shooting.





Brown is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court in June.