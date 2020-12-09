The Bangor Police Department is looking for a Bangor man believed to have gone missing in November 2019.

Richard Cole. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

Richard Cole, 55, was reported to be a person who kept to himself and experienced homelessness in Greater Bangor, police said. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5’8” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is encouraged to notify Det. Aaron





Brooker by calling 207-947-7384 ext. 5740 or via email at aaron.brooker@bangormaine.gov.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating Cole’s disappearance and the case remains open.