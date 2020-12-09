NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired new employees in its Maine offices.

Stephen Collins joins OTELCO as an OSP project manager/Analyst in the company’s New Gloucester office. Collins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and majored in finance. He worked most recently as a consultant and is a resident of Auburn.

Karl Clapp has been hired as a senior network architect in OTELCO’s Portland office. Clapp worked for GWI for 15 years and most recently spent five years as a senior network architect at Consolidated. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and lives in Waterboro.