Midcoast Theater Company, formally Midcoast Actors Studio, has received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to provide assistance with its programming.

“This grant will help our theater company with our 2021 season,” said Jason Bannister, artistic director. “With Covid, there are many unknowns in the world of theater. We are exploring multiple opportunities, including online and outdoor performances, as well as preparing for an eventual return to live, indoor theater.”

Midcoast Theater Company was founded in 2012 with a mission to bring people together to celebrate and explore what it means to be human. Thought-provoking theatre inspires collaboration and face-to-face connection in a digital age. For more information, visit midcoasttheater.org





Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.