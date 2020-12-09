PORTLAND — Million Women Mentors, an initiative of STEMconnector, has recognized Catherine Lamson and The MEMIC Group for their leadership in advancing the cause of attracting young women to the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Leaders of Million Women Mentors (MWM) announced their very first Trail Blazer Award winner for State & Corporate Partnership at their virtual 2020 Annual Summit.

Lamson, MEMIC’s SVP and Chief Administrative Officer, attended the MWM summit in 2017 and committed “to put Maine on the map” according to the emcee of the awards ceremony. The work of Lamson and MEMIC also inspired a specialty for Women In Insurance within MWM that focuses on increasing diversity and inclusion for women in the field of insurance, a career that is full of STEM opportunities. In addition, Lamson recruited Maine Governor Janet Mills to be the honorary chair of the MWM initiatives in 2020.

“Catherine has done a great job bringing awareness of STEM education opportunities to both MEMIC and the state. We must do all we can to tap into the enormous talent of young women in these high-paying technical fields,” said Michael Bourque, president & CEO of the The MEMIC Group. “We’re fortunate and proud to have her representing MEMIC with her energy and enthusiasm.” Other Trail Blazer award winners during the event included leaders from Pepsico, BP, Underwriters Laboratory and DuPont.





Million Women Mentors (MWM), an initiative of STEMconnector, is a national and global movement to spark the interest and confidence in women and girls to pursue STEM careers and leadership opportunities through the power of mentoring. The organization already has developed more than 1.7 million mentorships since its founding.