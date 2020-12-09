CALAIS — Thanks to generous donations from the local community and the dedication of a youth group, many families and individuals in the Calais area will have their bodies … and hearts … warmed this winter.

The youth at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (Immaculate Conception Church, Calais; St. Joseph Church, Eastport; St. James the Greater Church, Baileyville; St. John the Evangelist Church, Pembroke; St. Ann Church, Indian Township; St. Ann Church, Perry) will open their free community coat closet on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, located on 31 Calais Avenue in Calais. The coat closet will be open again the following Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and on the first and third Sunday of each month, starting with Jan. 3 and 17, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

On the racks are freshly laundered coats, hats, and mittens for girls, boys, women and men. Several of the donated items are brand new with the tags still on, and anyone in need of winter clothing is welcome.





All who visit the coat closet will be asked to wear a mask, provide contact tracing information, and comply with social distancing protocols. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided if needed. Five people will be allowed in at one time.

Donations to replenish the supply of items in the coat closet can be made in the entryway of Immaculate Conception Church and in the entry of the Calais Regional Hospital on 24 Hospital Lane in Calais. To make a financial donation to support the closet, visit the parish office at 31 Calais Avenue in Calais or call the parish at 207-454-0680.