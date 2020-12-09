Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first distance-learning charter school, announces nine students from across Maine have been newly inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS).

Among these nine is Abigail Hannnington, of Brewer. A 12th-grader, Abigail hopes someday to earn her PhD in Philosophy and teach at a university. She writes poetry and would like to publish her works.

To be considered for NHS membership, students submitted a formal application and narrative, outlining their qualifications. These nine students were selected based on high academic standing, as well as demonstrated excellence in the areas of service, leadership and quality of character. They will be expected to work as a team in chapter meetings and complete service projects to benefit their communities.





Jessica Remmes-Davis is the National Honor Society Chapter adviser at MCA, “I’m very proud of these students,” she said. “Being at a virtual school has not inhibited them—if anything, it has strengthened their commitment to scholarship and leadership.”

The National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. More than one million students participate in NHS activities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, many U.S. territories and Canada.