The University of Maine’s winter athletic teams are back in business.

Citing no positive COVID-19 tests among members of Black Bear teams during the university’s two-week suspension of sports, UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for competition.





“Our return to competition has prioritized the safety of our student-athletes and Maine communities,” Ferrini-Mundy said. “We are incredibly proud of how hard and responsibly our student-athletes have prepared for this season. Our players and coaches are ready, and all of Black Bear Nation will be cheering them on!”

“Our teams are thrilled to be able to resume their competitive seasons,” says UMaine athletics director Ken Ralph. “The students have worked hard to stay safe while preparing physically for their seasons. It will be exciting for all Black Bear fans to see their teams take to the court or the ice this weekend!”

UMaine paused winter sports activities on Nov. 24, citing cases of COVID-19 within the athletic program.

Since the pause, there have been 1,020 tests administered to winter sports athletes, coaches and staff members and all have come back negative.

Games resume at 2 p.m. Thursday when the women’s basketball team visits Providence College. The Black Bears then face the University of Rhode Island on Friday.

The men’s hockey series between UMaine and New Hampshire, which had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Alfond Arena in Orono, has been moved to the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire.



The women’s ice hockey games will also be played Friday and Saturday at UNH as previously scheduled.

The UMaine men’s and women’s hockey teams each had four games postponed because of the suspension. They will be able to make those up during the second half of the season thanks as part of the flex schedule and bye weeks scheduled by Hockey East.

The men’s basketball team had four games canceled outright and the women’s basketball team lost two contests.

The men’s hockey team is one of six programs among 11 in Hockey East that hasn’t played a game yet. The others are UMass Lowell, Northeastern, Vermont, Boston University and New Hampshire.