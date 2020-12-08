This self-care program for clinicians and professionals will give you some of the space you need to process and reflect as well as the skills to help you manage and prevent burn out. Developing a greater awareness of your own emotions, beliefs and responses will help you be better able to hear and acknowledge the emotions, beliefs and responses of others.

Friday, Jan. 29, 6–8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 10 a.m.–noon





This is a two-part program, offered 100 percent online. It can be taken from anywhere! The course is offered synchronously, on Eastern Time.

This interactive online program will be offered synchronously via Zoom—you’ll need access to a stable internet connection. There will be breakout sessions to connect with other participants. Participation is encouraged—this is not a recorded session.

Instructor Wendy Rapaport (LCSW, MSW, Psy.D) is a licensed clinical psychologist on the faculty at the University of Miami School of Medicine Diabetes Research Institute and the UMaine School of Social Work.

$75

Need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County who plan to use the skills gained in the course to benefit their community.

Current UMaine students are eligible for a 20 percent discount. Use code STUDENT20 at checkout.

CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS

0.4 CEUs/4 contact hours

Certificate of completion

For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, Conference and Professional Development Coordinator at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.