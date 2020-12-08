PRESQUE ISLE — Among the “special deliveries” born at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in September and October 2020 were the following:

September

BERNARD – A girl, Adrienne Kim Bernard, born September 16, to Stephaine and Noah Bernard of Easton. Maternal Grandparents are the late Kim Hammond and Doug Hammond of Easton. Paternal Grandparents are Joan and Sean Bernard of Fort Fairfield.





CHANDLER – A boy, Weldon Chase Chandler, born September 4, to Lyndsay White and Chase Chandler of Wasburn.

CHASSE-PELLETIER – A girl, Mackenzie Hope Pelletier-Chasse, born September 7, to Emma Pelletier and Jonathan Chasse of Fort Kent. Maternal Grandparents are Josie and Louie Pelletier III of Allagash. Paternal Grandparents are Brenda and James Chasse of Van Buren.

COLLIN – A boy, Bryce Thomas Collin, born September 8, to Samantha Zinus and Shawn Collin of Madawaska. Maternal Grandparents are Candy and Jay Young of Manchester, NH. Paternal Grandparents are Micheline and Donald Collin of Saco.

CYR – A boy, Malachi Louis Cyr, born September 12, to Tabatha and Mark Cyr of Chapman. Maternal Grandparents are Allison Moreau and David Gordon of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Heidi Hosea of Washburn and Mark Cyr Sr. of Chapman.

DUDLEY – A girl, Ellowyn Grace Dudley, born September 17, to Samantha Boulier and Hunter Dudley of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Rachel and Gordie Boulier of Easton. Paternal Grandparents are Tabitha and Alan Dudley of Easton.

GOULD – A girl, Gracie Adaline Gould, born September 16, to Lacey Marie Stitham and Joseph Gould of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Amy and Timothy Bradsteet of Mars Hill. Paternal Grandparents are Amy Carmicheal of Littleton and Joseph Gould of Worchester, MA.

JONES- McCLUSKEY – A boy, Kaicynn Edward Jones-McCluskey, born September 21 to Skylar Jones and Tyler McCluskey of Houlton. Maternal Grandparents are Joanne Jones-Carmichael and John Jones of Monticello. Paternal Grandparents are Janice and Mike McCluskey of Island Falls.

SHELDON – A girl, Aniya Fay Sheldon, born September 8, to Amanda and Robert Sheldon of Caribou. Maternal Grandmother is Gloria Bouykin of Caribou. Paternal Grandmother is Penny Sheldon of Rumford.

UMPHREY – A girl, Leah Marie Umphrey, born September 15, to Erika and Adam Umphrey of Mapleton. Maternal Grandparents are Karen Jackson and Mark Mongeau of Manville, NJ. Paternal Grandparents are Connie and Rob Devany of Easton.

October

NEMER – A boy, Beckett Joseph Nemer, born October 12, to Amber and Carl Nemer of Ashland. Paternal Grandparents are Sheila and Bill Nemer of Ashland.

PHILLIPS – A boy, Jesse Paul Phillips, born October 27, to Toria Tarbox and Matthew Phillips of Presque Isle.

ROSSIGNOL-BROWN – A girl, Aiyanna Lynn Rossignol Brown, born October 14, to Cassandra Rossignol and Matthew Brown of Fort Fairfield. Maternal Grandmother is Lynn Rossignol of Enfield, CT. Paternal Grandparents are Tracey Ackerson-Westin of Woodland and Keith Brown of Caribou.

SOUCY – A boy, Marshall Michael Soucy, born October 1, to Morgan and Michael Soucy of Winterville PLT.

WALKER – A girl, Addison Grace Walker, born October 19, to Morgan and Garret Walker of Portage Lake. Maternal Grandparents are Felicia Porter of Skowhegan and Kenneth Morton of Rockport. Paternal Grandparents are Cindy Tardie of Portage Lake and Hazen Walker of Bucksport.

WINIARSKI – A boy, Oliver Joseph Winiarski, born October 27, to Beth and Kenneth Winiarski of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Peggy Gilmer of Presque Isle and Terry Gilmer of Caribou. Paternal Grandparents are Karen Winiarski of Presque Isle and Ken Winiarski of Brookton.