Residents can help support struggling college students through Husson University’s Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund when they purchase concert tickets

BANGOR – CÓIG, one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere Celtic musical groups, and a favorite here in the greater Bangor area, is making a virtual holiday performance available through Husson University’s Gracie Theatre from Dec. 13-15.

“We’ve enjoyed CÓIG concerts at the Gracie for several seasons,” says Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. “Unfortunately, we are not able to present a live concert this year due to the pandemic. To help area residents enjoy some holiday cheer, we made the decision to offer everyone the opportunity to access an online performance experience. Fans in Maine will now be able to enjoy the traditional and original Celtic music of CÓIG in their own homes!”





CÓIG’s professionally recorded 2020 Christmas concert will bring the same fiery energy fans have come to expect from this award-winning group. Ticket holders will be treated to the fiddling and step-dancing duo of Chrissy Crowley and Rachel Davis. They’ll also hear the Acadian foot-percussion and virtuoso guitar play of Zakk Cormier. In addition, ticket holders will bask in the musical musings of multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen as the group shares selections from their latest holiday CD “Carols, too.”

Tickets for CÓIG’s 2020 Christmas Concert are just $20 per home. Interested patrons can easily purchase a ticket for this online Celtic holiday performance by going to the concert website at https://coig.streamedtoyou.com/login. After logging in, select GRACIE THEATRE and purchase a ticket. A confirmation email will be sent after the purchase with additional details. Ticket holders will also receive a reminder a few days before the show. The video will be available for viewing starting on Dec. 13. This online concert will only be available for 48 hours through the Gracie Theatre during this period.

Recognizing that the pandemic has brought challenges to many, CÓIG is partnering with Husson to support struggling college students during this time. After identifying a growing need on campus, an anonymous donor established the Food Insecurity Fund in 2019. The Fund was initially designed to help students who didn’t have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

Renamed the Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund in 2020, the purpose of the Fund was broadened to also include support for emergency needs such as prescription medications, automobile repairs, or any unforeseen needs that improve the health and well-being of Husson students.

Patrons are encouraged to donate to the Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund after they purchase their tickets online. These donations take on extra significance, since this year’s pandemic depleted the fund’s resources. Individuals interested in supporting Husson University’s Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund, without purchasing a ticket to the performance by CÓIG, can visit https://www.husson.edu/alumni/giving/foodinsecurity or text HUCeltic to 41444 to get to the “Giving” page.

Before the concert, patrons will be able to enjoy a brief, pre-recorded interview between the band members and Gracie Theatre Managing Director Jeri Misler. This exclusive content will feature CÓIG members Davis, McMullen, Crowley and Cormier as they share stories about the concert and discuss the importance of supporting Husson University’s Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund during the holidays.

About CÓIG — With the fiery Celtic style at its musical core, CÓIG easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and contemporary compositions. The four members of the band can play over a dozen instruments including fiddles, pianos, guitars, banjos, mandolins, violas, bouzoukis, whistles and more. With driving tunes, haunting songs, and infectious energy, CÓIG is an unparalleled musical force.

Fiddler Chrissy Crowley, from Margaree, Cape Breton, has an impressive list of awards, nominations, and international appearances. Crowley embraces her Celtic roots and makes them her own, through original compositions coupled with contemporary arrangements of traditional tunes.

Darren McMullen, from Hardwood Lands, Nova Scotia, is a highly sought after multi- instrumentalist. Easily switching between guitar, mandolin, whistle and banjo with CÓIG, this “Swiss-army knife” keeps the rhythm sound diverse and is sure to impress with the way he plays his various “on-stage weapons.”

Rachel Davis from Baddeck, Cape Breton, spends her time switching from international festival stages to small local dances at home. In a genre that sees many performers pushing the envelope and testing new waters, her style of playing traditional tunes in a traditional way is a refreshing reminder of why the Cape Breton fiddle style drives so hard and is so sought after.

Like McMullen, Zakk Cormier is a multi-instrumentalist. Hailing from Canada’s Prince Edward Island, he draws upon the deep roots inherent in Franco-Celtic traditional music. Cormier is both a talented guitar accompanist and Acadian foot-percussionist.

Call the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888 or visit GracieTheatre.com to get more information about this concert. Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie Theatre is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is widely regarded as one of Maine's premier performance venues.

