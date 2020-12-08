Friends of Sears Island to offer winter solstice activity kits to families

SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go winter solstice-themed activity kits for children this month. The kits will include materials to make a beautiful solstice lantern, winter-themed poems, instructions on how to make tissue paper sun and star window decorations, handouts on the science behind the solstice and how it has been honored in different cultures throughout history and many ideas for families to create a meaningful solstice celebration at home.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Activity bag quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Families can pick up their kits from Dec. 15-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.





To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.