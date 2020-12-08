SHAPLEIGH — Elias Thomas, broker/owner of EXIT Key Real Estate, recently received the Humanitarian Award from EXIT Realty Corp. International. The honor was announced during the company’s 2020 awards presentation broadcast recently across the U.S. and Canada.

“Elias’ empathy and concern for his fellow human being is evident in all he has accomplished over the years,” said Steve Morris, founder and chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “His work with the Rotarians has changed the lives of countless children in the efforts to eradicate polio and his mission work in the poorest areas of India has improved the quality of life and health of countless more. Elias has gone above and beyond, showing his true character and is a shining example of EXIT’s culture. For this and so much more he is very deserving of this special designation.”

In 2018 Thomas was honored with the Good Neighbor Award from the National Association of REALTORS – an annual recognition of only five recipients drawing from a membership of 1.4 million Realtors in North America.





“I am humbled to be the recipient of the 2020 EXIT Realty Humanitarian Award,” he said. “It’s wonderful to be recognized for doing something I love to do.”

For more information about EXIT Key Real Estate, please call 207-432-2222. EXIT Key Real Estate is located at 20 Emery Mills Road, Shapleigh, Maine 04076-3910.