Maine Woodland Owners is proud to announce a presentation by Wildlife Division Director for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IF&W) Nate Webb from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 as part of their online series “Virtual Forestry Information Sessions.” Webb will provide updates and information about the department’s wildlife division’s work preserving, protecting and enhancing Maine’s wildlife resources. There will also be time available for Webb to answer questions from participants.

“We are pleased to have Nate present. As a wildlife biologist he will provide attendees information about wildlife in Maine that will be of interest to woodland owners and discuss ideas around woodland management that support wildlife, ” said Tom Doak, Maine Woodland Owners executive director.

With social distancing measures in place in Maine because of the COVID-19 virus, Maine Woodland Owners have transitioned some of their in-person educational events to a virtual format.





Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine or SWOAM, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.

The event is open to the public and free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members. Non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event.

To register for this and future events visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/events. For more information about Maine Woodland Owners and visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org or contact Jennifer Hicks, director of communications and outreach, at jenn@mainewoodlandowners.org or 207-844-0348.