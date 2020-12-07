BANGOR — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine announced that Noelle Dana, a resident of Hampden, has been awarded an internship in her Bangor Constituent Service Center. Noelle is the daughter of James Dana.

“It is always a pleasure to give Mainers an opportunity to become actively involved in the legislative process and to serve the citizens of Maine,” said Collins. “Noelle has a strong work ethic and a commendable desire to work in public service, and I am delighted to welcome her to my Bangor office.”

Noelle is a junior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in classics and pre-health. She is heavily involved in student government and the College Mentors for Kids program at the University. After graduation, she plans to take a gap year to attend a fellowship and then pursue an M.D., J.D. dual-degree program.